Watch Kanye West DONDA 2 Listening Event Featuring Marilyn Manson, DaBaby, XXXTentacion, Travis Scott, Soulja Boy & More

DONDA 2 has arrived! Kane West was joined by a star-studded supporting cast, which included some surprising and controversial features.

Kanye West delivered the highly anticipated DONDA 2 to a packed stadium in Miami on Tuesday night (Feb. 22).

Watch The DONDA 2 Listening Experience

Yeezy performed DONDA 2 at LoanDepot Park with a host of guest features from the album. Accused rapist Marilyn Manson and the previously “cancelled” DaBaby returned to the stage alongside Ye after appearing at the first DONDA album listening event.

Kanye, Marilyn Manson and Dababy. Most problematic trio of all time 😭 pic.twitter.com/4wKdIr9jzm — Alec (@alec_etc) February 23, 2022

His appearance with Marilyn Manson on “Jail” caused controversy, with some Kanye West fans expressing their disappointment that Ye continues to work with the performers.

DONDA 2 Guest Appearances

Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys joined Kanye to perform “City of Gods,” and Pusha T rocked the stage with Ye on “Diet Coke,” released earlier this month. Future, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Migos, Baby Keem, The Game Jack Harlow, and Playboi Carti were among the other DONDA 2 performers on the night.

Soulja Boy did not perform live though he featured on DONDA 2 following his online spat with Kanye West earlier in the week.

The event was a visual spectacle, Ye once again performing in front of a house in the center of the stage, although this time the stage was flooded.

Kanye West and his DONDA 2 guest performers were all kitted out in Ye’s favorite Balenciaga boots.

Kanye West got the BOOTS on deck & stage ready ahead of tonight’s Donda 2 experience 👀🔥👌🏽 Will y’all be watching?

•

📹: thomasoles (IG), 📸: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/am6dzSwtjL — Power 106 (@Power106LA) February 22, 2022

Despite the stunning visuals, the show was beset with audio issues. Fans complained that performers were out of sync with their backing tracks, among other problems.

KANYE THREW THE MIC SOMEONE GETTING FIRED 😯 #DONDA2 pic.twitter.com/i21gHtd1tc — Club Ambition (@ClubAmbition__) February 23, 2022

Quavo leaked the DONDA 2 setlist earlier in the night via his Instagram Story, and interestingly DaBaby’s name was crossed out, although he did appear.

Quavo just shared the Donda 2 Listening Experience setlist 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/gKUBRM40ek — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) February 23, 2022

Kanye West opened the show with “True Love,” which included a posthumous verse from XXXTentacion. Vice President Kamala Harris also made a surprise feature as Ye reportedly sampled her infamous “We did it, Joe,” sample.

He also sampled his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue. She was heard saying, “I married the best rapper of all time/Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America/A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” on one DONDA 2 track.

“ I married with the best rapper of all time “ – Kim kardashian #DONDA2 #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/V2jgmS2nMX — ! Pedrin 🪐 (@Impedrin_) February 23, 2022

DONDA 2 is available now via Ye’s stem player, although some users are reporting issues with accessing the album. Kanye West announced last week that the album would not be available on any streaming platforms.