Kanye West Says “DONDA 2” Will Only Be Available On Stem Player – No Streaming Platforms

Kanye West revealed his new “DONDA 2” album will not be released on streaming platforms “It’s time to free music from this oppressive system.”

Kanye West has made an interesting DONDA 2 announcement while previewing a new song.

The multi-hyphenate has announced that his upcoming album will not be available on streaming platforms. Kanye West said, DONDA 2 will only be released via his stem player. He shared a snippet of a new track playing on the device in a new Instagram post.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” Kanye wrote. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order.”

Kanye West plans to drop the album on February 22, less than a week away. He also revealed a “Donda Experience Performance” at LoanDepot Park in Miami on the same date. Kanye famously held several listening parties for his first DONDA release and delayed the project several times.

The stem player was first introduced last year in conjunction with the DONDA album. The device enables users to make the listening experience truly unique by customizing individual song components. Kanye West included bonus tracks in the DONDA stem player release, to the surprise of fans who purchased one.

Kanye West Hosts “The Future Brunch”

The move comes soon after Kanye held “The Future Brunch,” where he discussed ownership amongst other topics.

“I’ve been waiting for us to take the power in our own hands. I’ve been waiting to control our narrative. We need to empower local leaders and that’s our focus,” Kanye exclaimed.

“Our money is being made and goes back into a white system,” the billionaire stated. “Our 44 million (Black people and their spending power) is worth $1.8 trillion. That means the Black dollar is neck and neck with the biggest company in the world, Apple. With more focus, the Black dollar will be the biggest company in the world.”