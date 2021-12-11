Kim Kardashian Files To Be Legally Single Amid Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is seeking to become legally single in the eyes of the law while her divorce from Kanye West plays out in court.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian filed court documents asking a judge to officially make her single in the eyes of the law on Friday. She’s also seeking to switch back to her maiden name, allowing her to cut “West” from her legal name.

If a judge signs off on the reality star’s request, the divorce proceedings will separate marital status from issues such as child custody and property. Her lawyer Laura Wasser has previously done this with celebrity clients such as Dr. Dre and Kelly Clarkson.

Kim Kardashian filed documents to legally become single a day after Kanye West publicly campaigned for a reunion with his wife. During Thursday’s Free Larry Hoover concert, Yeezy altered the lyrics of his song “Runaway” to attempt to save their relationship.

“I need you to run right back to me,” Kanye West rapped. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kanye West’s estranged wife was in attendance at the event, which was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. She brought her children North and Saint to the show to see their dad perform.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February. She is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.