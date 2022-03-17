The Game & French Montana React To Instagram Suspending Kanye West

According to reports, Instagram made the decision to block Kanye “Ye” West from his account for 24 hours. The Meta-owned social media platform claimed Ye violated the company’s policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying.

West repeatedly blasted Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson on Instagram for weeks. The G.O.O.D. Music founder recently turned his attention to comedians D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah as well.

Several industry pundits also accused Kanye West of harassing his estranged wife Kim Kardashian who is now dating Davidson. Black News Tonight host Marc Lamont Hill criticized West for entering “stalkerville.” In addition, Charlamagne Tha God called West the “Donkey of the Day” for his online actions.

However, Kanye West is getting some backing from one of his fellow Hip Hop recording artists. The Game took to Instagram to call for the app to #FreeYe. He wrote:

IG funny as hell with what they say violates their policies etc…. It’s a whole war going on in Ukraine & hate posts surrounding it that add fuel to the fire + Africans being violated & barred from crossing borders to safety with racists comments/content attached…. and y’all zero’d in on Ye’s posts about the protection of his children, his fatherhood & him speaking his truth in defense to the coonery displayed by other verified users on this app that further complicate his situation in regards to his family. #FreeYe @kanyewest @losangelesconfidential Instagram

Kanye Complained On Instagram About His “Celebrity Friends” Not Speaking Up For Him

The Game and Kanye West collaborated together on the controversial “Eazy” track which dropped in January. The song’s music video depicts an animated Ye decapitating and burying a Pete Davidson effigy.

Another rap star also stood up for West. On Wednesday night, French Montana tweeted, “They suspended my dawg Kanye off Instagram, he about to make his own social media platform.”

Kanye West recently complained that his “celebrity friends” were not speaking up on his behalf in his supposed conflict with Kim Kardashian. The 44-year-old Donda album creator insists Kim K is not allowing him to see their children. The Kardashian reality show star has denied she is blocking Ye from his kids.