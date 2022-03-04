Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Kanye West For Harassing Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Hip Hop star Kanye West and reality television star Kim Kardashian are in the process of getting a divorce. Over the last several weeks, West has lashed out at his estranged wife. He also took aim at Kim K’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

This week saw a judge grant Kim Kardashian’s request to be legally single. Additionally, on March 3, Kanye West released a music video for “Eazy” featuring The Game. The visuals include depictions of a decapitated Pete Davidson.

The “Eazy” video and Kanye West’s trolling of Davidson on Instagram caused backlash from some critics, including political commentator Marc Lamont Hill. The Black News Tonight host used a segment of his show to blast the Grammy-winning rapper.

“Kanye West is a stalker. At this stage, he has officially entered ‘stalkerville.’ What he’s doing is unseemly, it’s disgusting, it’s disturbing, it’s indefensible, it’s unacceptable,” Marc Lamont Hill told his audience.

The Beats, Rhymes, and Classroom Life author continued, “Kanye West has the right to feel how he feels about his divorce. And personally, I don’t care about his divorce… none of that is our business. It only becomes our business when they start talking about it in public.”

Hill went on to say West’s actions are a way to get a restraining order, not fix his relationship with Kardashian. The former CNN contributor added, “This is unhealthy behavior, this is dangerous behavior, this is violent behavior… And if this was anybody other than Kanye West, we’d be calling it what it is, but the problem is so many of y’all want to enable this behavior because y’all like the songs he makes.”