Kanye West & The Game’s “Eazy” Fails To Debut In The Top 40

The collaboration does give Game his highest-charting song in 14 years.

Once again, Kanye “Ye” West had the world talking about him. The 44-year-old musician/fashion designer joined forces with The Game to release the headline-grabbing “Eazy” single.

“Eazy” generated a lot of attention because of one particular line. Kanye West used the song to take a shot at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s rumored new boyfriend.

“God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” rapped Kanye West on the track. Davidson, a longtime member of the Saturday Night Live cast, reportedly hired additional security as a result of Ye’s lyrics.

Despite all of the publicity surrounding “Eazy,” Ye and Game’s latest collaboration was unable to break into the Top 40 of Billboard’s Hot 100. The song landed at #49 on the latest chart.

In contrast, Gunna’s “P Power” featuring Drake opened at #24 on the Hot 100. That Metro Boomin-produced DS4Ever track was the highest-charting debut on this week’s Billboard song rankings.

.@1GunnaGunna's "P Power," featuring @Drake, debuts at No. 24 on this week's #Hot100 chart. It's the highest debut of the week. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 24, 2022

Kanye West currently has 134 total career Hot 100 entries which places him only behind Drake, the Glee cast, Lil Wayne, and Taylor Swift on the all-time list. Ye also has twenty Top 10 hits and over sixty Top 40 hits.

The Chicago-raised entertainer scored four #1 singles throughout his musical run. As far as The Game, the West Coaster’s catalog includes two Top Tenners. “Eazy” is Game’s highest-charting single since 2008’s “My Life” featuring Lil Wayne.