Pete Davidson Rep Claims Kanye West Didn’t Drive The Comedian Off Instagram

Is Ye going too far with his crusade against someone with a history of mental health struggles?

Kanye West has been on a social media campaign aimed at Pete Davidson. Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian, and West took issue with the comedian being in a relationship with his estranged wife.

Part of his online takedown of 28-year-old Pete Davidson included Kanye West constantly referring to him as “Skete.” West, 44, also took verbal shots at Davidson on several of his songs. On the “Eazy” track, Ye rapped about wanting to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Last week, Davidson rejoined Instagram. Kanye West almost immediately started following the verified @pmd account. Then many of West’s fans began posting negative replies in Davidson’s IG comment section.

Pete Davidson, who has admitted to being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, later deleted his Instagram page. The Saturday Night Live cast member expressed suicidal thoughts before removing his Instagram in the past.

Kanye West bragged about supposedly causing Pete Davidson to leave Instagram. The Donda 2 album creator even referred to Davidson’s mother in a celebratory IG post about The Suicide Squad actor’s departure from social media.

Kanye West’s Instagram post about Pete Davidson

“Ran Skete off the gram. Tell your mother I changed your name for life,” wrote Kanye West on his own Instagram page. However, representatives for Pete Davidson are looking to slow down West’s victory lap.

A source told Page Six, “Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with.” The rep added, “Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media.”

Kim Kardashian Warns Ye’s Behavior Could Be Dangerous

Kim Kardashian has been very critical of Kanye West’s actions towards Pete Davidson. The star of Hulu’s upcoming The Kardashians reality show allegedly told Ye he is “creating a dangerous and scary environment” that could lead to Davidson getting hurt.

Additionally, in recent court documents, Kim Kardashian reportedly claimed Kanye West is causing her emotional distress. Kardashian officially filed for divorce from the father of her four children on February 19, 2021. They got married in May 2014.

After the original divorce filings, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian agreed to part ways due to “irreconcilable differences.” However, the legal split recently got more turbulent causing Kardashian to ask a judge to end their marriage as soon as possible.