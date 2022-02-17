Kanye West Follows Pete Davidson On Instagram

It looks like Ye wants to keep tabs on Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend.

Pete Davidson is back on Instagram. A verified account for the Saturday Night Live performer showed up on the social media platform this week, and Kanye West is already one of Davidson’s 600,000 followers.

Ye spent weeks trolling Pete Davidson on his own Instagram page. Apparently, the G.O.O.D. Music record label founder takes issue with Davidson dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

After the official @pmd account went live, Kanye West posted a screenshot showing he is currently following the stand-up comedian. The caption simply read, “FOLLOWED.” However, West later deleted that post.

Kanye West’s recent behavior involving Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian has garnered a lot of negative reactions. For example, The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God recently referred to Ye’s antics as “lame activity.”

In addition, Kanye West had a public fallout with his Kids See Ghosts collaborator Kid Cudi over Pete Davidson. Cudi shared a troubling message following the online back-and-forth with Ye. The “Day ‘n’ Nite” hitmaker prayed for his own sanity.

Kid Cudi seems to be in a better headspace now. He tweeted, “I want us to focus on the light in my life. I want us to all smile. My new jam WANT IT BAD [with] Nigo was planned to come out tomorrow at midnight. Music video Saturday. We shot it in Paris it was a lot of fun [with] good people. I hope that brings joy to ur souls ☺️ [let’s] all smile.”