Kid Cudi Prays For Sanity Following Fall Out With Kanye West

Last week, Kanye “Ye” West revealed he was removing his Kids See Ghosts collaborator Kid Cudi from his upcoming Donda 2 album. That move was apparently a response to Cudi’s friendship with Pete Davidson.

West has also repeatedly targeted Davidson online in recent weeks. The Saturday Night Live cast member is currently dating Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Kid Cudi fired back at Kanye West on Twitter. The Man on the Moon III: The Chosen album creator tweeted, “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Yesterday, Kid Cudi took to Instagram to share another message with his followers. While the 38-year-old rapper/actor did not mention Kanye West or the end of their friendship, the IG statement seemed to be a response to the ongoing drama involving the former colleagues.

“God… please watch over me and keep my mind sane. 🙏🏾 I could use it right now. To anyone who feels alone, I’m with [you] and I love you,” wrote Kid Cudi. He also turned off the comments for that post.

Kid Cudi has been very open about his battles with depression in the past. In October 2016, Cudi announced on his Facebook page that he was checking himself into rehabilitation for suicidal urges. Kanye West was also hospitalized for mental health treatment that same year.