Kanye West Suspended From Instagram For 24 Hours: “Harassment And Bullying” Violations Cited

Kanye West picked up the ban from the social media giant for his targeting of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, etc.,

Kanye West has scored himself a temporary Instagram ban following his recent social media antics. TMZ reports he is suspended for 24 hours after his latest posts were found to violate their policies.

His most recent posts include attacks on Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson, along with his writing partner, Dave Sirus. He has also been engaged in a war of words with comedian D.L. Hughley and repeatedly used a racial slur when talking about Trevor Noah.

A spokesperson for Instagram says he’s fallen foul of their rules on hate speech, harassment, and bullying. As a result, he cannot post, comment, send direct messages, or anything else on the social media platform. Further action will be taken if the violations continue.

Instagram made their decision hours after Kanye West targeted The Daily Show host who had recently commented on Ye’s divorce.

“All in together now,” he wrote, posting a Google search of Trevor Noah. “Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya.” The post has since been removed, though it is unclear whether Kanye or Instagram deleted it. Check out the screenshot below.

Kanye West Continues To Target Pete Davidson

On Wednesday (Mar. 16) Kanye West continued to go after Pete Davidson, who he has taken to calling “SKETE.”

“Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs,” Ye wrote. “He’s in rehab every 2 months.”

Another sees Kanye post a headline claiming, “Pete Davidson Enrages Audience With Jokes About Having Sex With A Baby.” He captioned it, “Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children,” he began. “Oh and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet.”

The multihyphenate added, “SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you.” The post concluded, ”Apologize to your family for being in your family.”