DL Hughley Clowns Kanye West After Rapper’s Latest IG Attack

DL Hughley fired off more Kanye West jokes via Twitter after ‘Ye targeted the comedian again on Instagram.

Kanye West started their latest social media spat by criticizing DL Hughley’s fashion on Wednesday (March 16). ‘Ye also suggested the two might become friends and admitted the comic is funny.

“This grown ass man picked this outfit out himself Is he influential or under the influence???” he captioned a photo of DL Hughley.

Kanye West noted in another post, “Funny thing is we’ll probably end up being friends… I used to defend this n#### back when he had work…. Like nah he funny … you just gotta watch it 1 trillion more times to get it.”

A few hours later, DL Hughley started roasting ‘Ye on Twitter. The stand-up veteran pulled no punches and referenced Kanye West losing Kim Kardashian to Pete Davidson.

“Now #Kanye!” he wrote. “When you say you had to explain my jokes to people, are these real people, or the ones you keep in your head?”

He continued, “#Ye is at it again huh?? Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead [of] acting up why don’t you try doing some dick ups! #Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man!”

DL Hughley also responded to the comments about his outfit.

“#Kanye how dare you talk about the way someone dresses, look at you!!” he wrote. “All those people in your head and not one of em got a Macys card?”

He added, “#Kanye ain’t it funny how you can explain my jokes, but not your behavior?”

The beef between Kanye West and DL Hughley began when the latter said the rapper is stalking Kim Kardashian. ‘Ye responded by claiming he could “afford to hurt” the comedian.