D.L. Hughley Eviscerates Kanye West In Epic Twitter Roast!

D.L. Hughley eviscerates Kanye West in an epic Twitter roast! As a matter of fact, this declaration follows a threat Ye levied against D.L. So, these intense interactions stem from a thorough VladTV interview.

First of all, the original King of Comedy openly shared his thoughts. Moreover, he believes Kanye’s focus on Kim K is equivalent to “stalking.” However, Yeezy did not welcome the critical assessment. Thus, he went on to threaten the New York Times Best Sellers author, saying, “I can afford to hurt you.“

The Roast

Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled? Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

So, yesterday (March 13), the caustic comic unleashed on the “Eazy” MC. The funny man publicly ponders, “Hmmm! Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?” Next, the author proves relentless. Then, he inquires, “Here’s a thought while you’re on your way to kill me in Calabasas, how about somebody drop by CVS and pick up his Xanax! Lol #TeamDl“

Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

Oh, the flogging is far from over. Mr. Hughley unleashes those sharp-shooting Twitter fingers. “Ain’t no way in hell I’d ever be scared of a dude who wears #IKnowWhatDidLastSummerBoots!!! #TeamDl,” chides the self-assured comedian.

The Finishing Move

#Kanye!! It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 13, 2022

Finally, Mr. Hughley aims for the jugular vein. Of course, he ensures to hashtag Kanye. Ultimately, he effectively ends the interaction with adding the following statement. “It’s just too bad that you acting like a nut won’t stop #Pete from bustin one!! #TeamDl.”

This is where things may get more interesting. What if anything, will be the appropriate response from Kanye West?