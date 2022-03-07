Kanye West Addresses Backlash Over Violence Illustrated In “Eazy” Music Video

“Pete Davidson” gets killed in the controversial visuals.

Once again, Kanye “Ye” West had a lot of people upset. His new music video for “Eazy” with West Coast emcee The Game sparked outrage in some circles.

The visuals feature an animated Kanye West assaulting, kidnapping, decapitating, and burying a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson. The Saturday Night Live star is currently dating West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Critics have slammed Ye for his antagonizing conduct towards Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. For example, political commentator Marc Lamont Hill stated, “This is unhealthy behavior, this is dangerous behavior, this is violent behavior.”

Kanye West has now responded to the specific backlash over his “Eazy” video. The 44-year-old billionaire took to Instagram to offer a statement about concerns he is promoting violence.

Ye wrote:

Art is therapy just like this view art is protected as freedom of speech art inspires and simplifies the world Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤 @kanyewest Instagram

Kim Kardashian apparently expressed worry that someone could attack Pete Davidson because of Kanye West’s constant aggressive posts directed at the 28-year-old comedian. In response, Ye told his followers not to “do anything physical” to the man he disparagingly refers to as “Skete.”

In addition, Kanye West took credit for Pete Davidson shutting down his newly set up Instagram account. While some people believed West’s cyberbullying caused Davidson to leave the platform, a rep for The King of Staten Island actor denied Ye’s actions led to Davidson’s exit from IG.