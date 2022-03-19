West coast rapper says that the world is afraid of Black people that speak their minds.

Rapper The Game took to social media to blast The Recording Academy for disinviting Kanye West from performing at this year’s Grammy Awards show.

Game wrote a lengthy caption next to a meme that says, “When will all the BLACK entertainers, Athletes, Actors, Producers, Writers, Directors, Media etc… figure it out.”

The West Coast rapper broke down his feelings about Kanye being marked because he speaks out.

Mr. Los Angeles Confidential wrote, “Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions … The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming.”

“Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown,” the West Coast rapper rationalized.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Kanye West had launched a bigoted rant about Noah on Instagram, causing Ye to be suspended from the platform.

Noah responded saying he’s a huge fan of the rapper and that it “breaks” his “heart to see” the artist “like this.“

In his response, Trevor Noah tried said, “don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree.”

How classy is Trevor Noah's response to #Kanye 's slur though? pic.twitter.com/GWCy1jgGqA — Ms. Siya Miti (@SiyaMiti_the1st) March 17, 2022

The Game, who has been collaborating with Kanye West over the last few months, said that these industry giants have been able to disrespect artists and what they have “brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years.”

He suggested that Kanye won’t be performing because he boldly speaks his mind, something the decision-makers do not appreciate.

“Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole,” Game said.

“I for one, have never been scared to speak my mind even understanding what the consequences may be,” the artist continued. “I can’t sleep at night knowing I was quiet about issues burning holes in my heart or narratives incorrectly pushed by the mass agenda to create a mindset that the person at hand is krazy or has issues internally that are beyond repair.”

“I say all this to say, I’M WOKE….. & while I am.. lemme remind you that Colin Kapernick still isn’t allowed in the NFL, lynching just became a federal hate crime in 2022 & you can now not be discriminated from employment because of the way you decide to wear your hair.”

Ending his assessment with sarcasm, “GEEZ thank you m#### for allowing us to slowly progress as a race 100 years at a time after all that was STOLEN from us.”

According to The Blast, on Friday, March 18th, The Grammys called Kanye to share he will not be doing a performance in their upcoming show because of his “concerning online behavior.”