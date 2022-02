Game said Kanye West has done more for him in two weeks than Dr. Dre did for him in his entire career! Read more!

Compton rap star Game makes some startling comments in an upcoming episode of Noreaga and DJ EFN’s#### podcast, “Drink Champs.”

Nore dropped a clip today featuring some of the highlights of their three-part discussion, which is set to debut this Thursday. The wide-ranging discussion centers around Game’s ties to the Bloods and the tension associating with Nipsey Hussle caused after he took the Rollin’ 60s Crip member on tour.

“I caught fades behind that. Taking Crips on tour when I’m a Blood. My own homies. I lost half the gang like that,” Game revealed.

Game also discusses his infamous feud with 50 Cent in the mid-2000s, exclaiming he put the “G in G-Unit.” However, today’s one-minute clip highlights Game’s relationship with Dr. Dre and his association with Kanye West.

“It’s crazy that Ye did more for me in the last two weeks then Dre did for me in my whole career,” Game said.

Game signed with Dr. Dre in late 2003. He dropped his critically acclaimed album, The Documentary, in 2005, his only official release on the West Coast mogul’s label, Aftermath Entertainment.

His following four albums, The Doctor’s Advocate, L.A.X., The RED Album and Jesus Piece, were released on Geffen/Interscope.

In recent weeks, Game has been working hard on his collaborative album with Hitboy called Drillmatic. Kanye is involved in the project, and the pair recently released their ninth collaboration together, called “Eazy.”

Take a look at a clip from the upcoming episode of Drink Champs with Noreaga, DJ EFN, and Game below: