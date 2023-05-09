YoungBoy Never Broke Again Clashes With DJ Akademiks On Social Media

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Louisiana-raised rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again had a lot to get off his chest last night. The Don’t Try This at Home album creator took aim at Lil Durk and DJ Akademiks.

“@lildurk, you a b#### & yo nasty ass hoe, and it’s shown and @Akademiks, [you’re] a pure fat hoe who mouth gone be the reason you from now on (‘invalid’),” tweeted YoungBoy Never Broke Again on Monday night.

YoungBoy also added, “@lildurk, lol you ever realized you only get a buzz when one of your friends die? Think about it scary bum b####, you know I ain’t lying, haha. #fact.”

Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again had been feuding for years. DJ Akademiks publicly claimed the beef between the two rhymers recently came to an end.

However, YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to want the bad blood with Lil Durk to continue. He now seemingly has personal issues with Akademiks as well. Ak addressed the situation on Twitter.

“Lol, I never thought I see the day my homie diss me cuz his sales [were] low. This rap game is the devil lol,” tweeted DJ Akademiks. “Youngboy I forgive u, man. We can get them sales up otherwise… lol. But ok.”

The media personality also wrote, “Capitol Records I blame u for this. Y’all pressuring YB to get some sales he doing anything 🙁🙁🙁🙁. Get my boy off house arrest tho. YB [is] the last rapper I thought would ever do some s### for sales. But damn. Go buy his album, it drops Friday… He’s tryna outsell Lil Durk. I still love him tho. Buy his project.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Put Out Multiple Projects In 2023

Don’t Try This at Home debuted at No. 5 on Billboard 200 with 60,000 first-week units. YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s previous body of work, I Rest My Case, opened at No. 9 in January with 29,000 first-week units.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again does have four No. 1 projects in his catalog. One of those Billboard 200 chart-toppers, 2019’s AI YoungBoy 2, earned 2x-Platinum certification from the RIAA.

The online back-and-forth did not end with Akademiks blasting YoungBoy Never Broke Again over album sales. Around 11 pm ET, YoungBoy returned to Twitter to fire back at his latest foe.

“@Akademiks you steady talking bout sales, b####. I’m paid you can’t manipulate me, clown. [You’re] embarrassing yourself. Simple fact: I can’t be f##### with that’s why I’m dropping. ‘Cause all you n##### hoes and I’m better,'” tweeted YoungBoy.

Last night at 9:42 ET on Monday, Lil Durk shared some thoughts with his followers. The creator of the forthcoming Almost Healed album tweeted, “[I don’t know] nun I ain’t seen nun 🤲🏾.”

