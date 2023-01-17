NBA YoungBoy Scores Another Top 10 Project With His Motown Debut

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy released his ‘I Rest My Case’ project on January 6 to kick off his new deal with Motown Records.

NBA YoungBoy earned the 13th Top 10 project of his career with I Rest My Case, which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 chart

According to Billboard, I Rest My Case moved 29,000 equivalent album units in its first week. NBA YoungBoy’s first project for Motown Records racked up 39.59 million streams in U.S. for the week ending January 12.

SZA’s SOS remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a fifth straight week. Adele’s 30 was the last album to spend its first five weeks at the top of the chart.

“5th week at number one,” SZA wrote on Twitter. “God is good . F### who disagree! Focus on yourself believe in yourself TRUST YOURSELF. GRATEFUL.”

NBA YoungBoy inked a deal with Motown Records in 2022. He was previously signed to Atlantic Records.

Last year, NBA YoungBoy dropped several projects to finish his stint at Atlantic Records. Five of the releases cracked the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

NBA YoungBoy closed out 2022 by ending his longstanding beef with fellow Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang. The bitter rivals put their feud to rest during the holiday season by teaming up for a toy drive in their hometown.