‘Fast X’ Soundtrack Features Kai Cenat, Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy, NLE Choppa & More

A song sampling The Notorious B.I.G. and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is also on the project.

Artist Partner Group and Universal Music Group unveiled the official tracklist for the upcoming Fast X movie soundtrack. Numerous contemporary Hip Hop stars contributed to the compilation.

Fast X: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will arrive on May 19, the same day the action film hits North American theaters. Streamer Of The Year award winner Kai Cenat revealed the project’s full lineup on his Twitch livestream.

In addition, Kai Cenat appears on the Fast X album’s opening track titled “The End of The Road Begins (Intro).” The New York City-raised YouTuber joins a star-studded list of contributors for the 21-track soundtrack.

NLE Choppa and Kodak Black teamed up with Jimin of BTS, JVKE, and Muni Long for the “Angel Pt. 1” single. A music video for that collaboration is on the way. Choppa shared a trailer for the forthcoming visuals.

The Fast X Album Samples Biggie & Bone Thugs

Plus, NLE Choppa linked with Nardo Wick. The southern rappers’ “Steppers” made it onto the Fast X album. Additional Hip Hop acts like 24kGoldn, G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Key Glock, Babyface Ray, and BIA have songs on the project as well.

There is also a posse cut on Fast X that features a deceased Hip Hop icon. YG and the late The Notorious B.I.G. are credited as the lead artists on a song called “Let’s Ride” featuring Lambo4oe, Ty Dolla Sign, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Feuding Rappers Lil Durk & YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Appear On The Same Project

Fast X: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack also includes records by longtime rivals Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Chicago’s Lil Durk provided “Spinnin'” featuring EST Gee. Baton Rouge’s NBA YoungBoy shows up on “Won’t Back Down” with Dermot Kennedy and Bailey Zimmerman.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently called out Lil Durk on social media after beefing with the Only The Family collective leader for years. Both rappers have projects dropping on Friday, March 12 which helped to trigger their latest public dispute.

Fast X serves as the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious movie franchise. The Louis Leterrier-directed motion picture stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, and more.