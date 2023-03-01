Kai Cenat Celebrates Becoming The Most Subscribed Streamer On Twitch

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The award-winning content creator is now the most popular person on the platform.

YouTuber Kai Cenat is the new king of Twitch. The Bronx-raised entertainer has surpassed Ludwig to become the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time.

“@KaiCenat is now the most subscribed channel in Twitch history, shattering the previous record of 283K subscribers,” posted the official @Twitch Twitter account on Tuesday evening.

For the month of February, Kai Cenat held a sub-a-thon on his Twitch channel. The promotional tactic paid off because the 21-year-old content creator crossed the 300,000 subscriber mark last night.

“IT’S OFFICIAL WE ARE THE MOST SUBSCRIBED STREAMER OF ALL TIME, ALSO HITTING THE MILESTONE 300K SUBS😮‍💨THIS JOURNEY HAS BEEN AMAZING… HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH✊🏿✊🏿,” tweeted Cenat.

The new king of Twitch 👑@KaiCenat is now the most subscribed channel in Twitch history, shattering the previous record of 283K subscribers. — Twitch (@Twitch) February 28, 2023

IT’S OFFICIAL WE ARE THE MOST SUBSCRIBED STREAMER OF ALL TIME, ALSO HITTING THE MILESTONE 300K SUBS😮‍💨THIS JOURNEY HAS BEEN AMAZING….HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH✊🏿✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/Vo43AozgG9 — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) March 1, 2023

Kai Cenat Hosts Rap Stars On His Stream

Celebrities such as Polo G, Miles Brown, and Adin Ross congratulated Kai Cenat on breaking the Twitch subscriptions world record. Cenat’s live streams often feature guest appearances by other streamers and Hip Hop artists.

G Herbo recently appeared on the channel. Cenat has also created content with other rap stars like 21 Savage, NLE Choppa, and Ice Spice. The AMP collective member’s live with Blueface and Chrisean Rock went viral last November.

Kai Cenat ended 2022 on a high note as well. He won Streamer Of The Year at the 12th Streamy Awards on December 4. That category also included HasanAbi, IShowSpeed, Kyedae, Ludwig, Pokimane, Quackity, tarik, Valkyrae, and xQc.

In addition, Cenat starred in Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” music video. The Gibson Hazard-directed visuals have racked up more than 64 million views on YouTube since its premiere on November 18, 2022. “Just Wanna Rock” also peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.