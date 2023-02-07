Lil Uzi Vert Addresses Debate Over “Just Wanna Rock” Replacing “Dreams And Nightmares”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

At the moment, Lil Uzi Vert has the #10 song in the country. “Just Wanna Rock” entered the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 region this week as a debate over the track played out on social media.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Generation Now label head DJ Drama sparked discussions about “Just Wanna Rock” by comparing the record to Meek Mill’s classic “Dreams and Nightmares” from 2012.

“I think it’s fair to say that ‘I Just Wanna Rock’ has replaced – with all due respect – ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as the new anthem of Philadelphia, as the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year,” said DJ Drama.

The Philadelphia Eagles will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII on February 12. DJ Drama also stated, “I’m looking forward to hearing [‘Just Wanna Rock’] many, many times [during] Super Bowl weekend.”

Lil Uzi Vert Hopes “Just Wanna Rock” Lasts The Test Of Time

Lil Uzi Vert has now weighed in on the “Just Wanna Rock” versus “Dreams and Nightmares” conversation. According to the 27-year-old Philadelphia native, Meek Mill’s album opener is still the unofficial psalm of Philly.

“I don’t think so,” Uzi told Revolt on the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet when asked about “Just Wanna Rock” replacing “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek. “That song’s been around for a very long time, and that song is still hitting exactly the same way. I’m just gonna have to see, in a couple of years, or a decade or whatever.”

The Eternal Atake album creator added, “[Meek is] a big homie from Philly, and that’s one of my big homies. So I just feed off the energy that he gives, actually, to be able to even produce or put out that type of music. So like, hopefully, like s###. Hopefully, he would hope that for me too. Not yet though it’s too early to tell.”

Lil Uzi Vert took part in the well-received “50 Years of Hip Hop” performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. That star-studded set also included other rap acts such as Run-DMC, LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Lil Baby, and GloRilla.