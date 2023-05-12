Lil Durk Talks Recruiting J. Cole For “All My Life” Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Only The Family boss Lil Durk has been in a lot of news headlines over the last several days. His apparent feud with YoungBoy Never Broke Again continued to play out on social media.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk also dropped new music on Friday in the form of the Dr. Luke-produced “All My Life” featuring J. Cole. Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe spoke to Durkio for New Music Daily Radio.

“I just be moody. Whatever mood I’m in, I just go to the studio and just make the music,” Lil Durk told Zane Lowe about the “All My Life” single. “I just feel like a positive vibe went up with Dr. Luke. That’s the first song he played and I just felt it. I’m like, ‘Man, I want J. Cole On this.’ And I made it happen.”

Durk added, “I’ve been talking to [Cole], checking up on him, just seeing how you’re doing. You wait for the right moment for him to ask to be on the song. The song [gotta] be big. I just wanted to be like, ‘I want J. Cole on the song.’ So when we do the song, the first person popped in my head, I’m like, ‘I got to get J. Cole on this.'”

Lil Durk Discusses How J. Cole Provides Him With Positive Messages

Additionally, Lil Durk talked about building personal connections with other music stars. The 30-year-old Alamo Records-supported rapper also mentioned J. Cole, Swizz Beatz, and Jay-Z (aka Hov) as foundational Hip Hop creators.

“Yeah, he’s one of them. Definitely. He’s one of them. He’s like one that I looked up to that gives out a positive message,” said Lil Durk about J. Cole being one of his cornerstone artists. “Him, of course, like Hov and Swizz.”

The Chicago Drill veteran also known as Smurk continued, “Yeah, Swizz got me and Hov connected, so that’s how we started talking. It’s just about relationships, about energy, and about keeping the vibes together.”

Lil Durk plans to release his next studio LP, Almost Healed, on May 26. Some of his followers expected the project to drop today (May 12), the same day as YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Richest Opp. YoungBoy used that mixtape to subliminally diss J. Cole on the “F### The Industry Pt. 2” track.