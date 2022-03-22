50 Cent Blames Starz: Reveals “Power Book IV: Force” His Last Show On The Network For 6 Months

50 Cent said, “I don’t have anything airing on STARZ for six months” once the remaining four episodes of the Power spinoff air.

50 Cent has fed Power fans with a continuous stream of content since the Starz flagship show ended. Despite the success of the spinoffs and his BMF series, the TV mogul said things are going to change.

“I have 4 more episodes of FORCE, then I don’t have anything airing on STARZ for six months so y’all know the vibes,” he wrote on Instagram. Many fans had wrongly assumed the series, which is almost at the end of the first season, would be immediately followed by Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2.

50 Cent then clarified the delay in a follow-up post after receiving some backlash. He says Starz is to blame for taking too long to “green light” the series renewal.

“FORCE is the highest rated [premiere] of any show on the network,” Fiddy noted. “When they take too long to green light it, it pushes the production time line back. after tonight’s episode there are 3 left, April 10 it’s a wrap. Then 6 months till i have anything new.”

FORCE is the highest rated premier of any show on the network. when they take to long to green light it, it pushes the production time line back. after tonight’s episode there are 3 left, April 10 it’s a wrap. 🤷🏽‍♂️then 6 months till i have anything new • https://t.co/jnbpt4VX0B pic.twitter.com/rmN06POqmD — 50cent (@50cent) March 20, 2022

50 Cent Apologized On Behalf Of Starz

“I’m sorry they messed up the flow,” 50 Cent later added in another Instagram post.

Earlier this month, 50 Cent pushed back against the network for their delays in renewing the popular show, Starz’s most-watched premiere ever.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ,” he wrote on Instagram prior to the renewal. “Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s### I deal with over here.”

While 50 Cent remained silent on the return of Raising Kanan, season 2 is nearing completion.

“I don’t have a date, but I can tell you they are shooting the finale right now,” Power showrunner Courtney Kemp said during a Q&A on Instagram in February.

“We had to push part of the season because of COVID,” Kemp continued. “The Omicron surge made us have to delay the beginning of [‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3] and take a break in the middle of ‘Raising Kanan’ Season 2. It’s going to be on a little later as a result, but like a tiny bit. And I think it’s actually more going to affect the second half of the season, but not that much.”