50 Cent Blasts Grammys on ‘Non-English Speaking’ Captions During Bad Bunny’s Performance

Queens rapper says the Grammys should have spent money on close caption, especially since the “Después de la Playa” artist is the hottest star out.

Rapper 50 is upset about the lack of intentional inclusion and diversity the Recording Academy had in this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

Sure, Black and Brown people were represented. But according to the Queens native, not everyone could enjoy some performances because culturally they were locked out. He called it disrespectful.

Does he have a point?

On his Instagram, she shared a capture of Bad Bunny’s opening performance at the 2023 event, rocking two of his major hits, “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa.” During the live broadcast, the close caption said when he was performing, “ “[SPEAKING NON-ENGLISH]” and “[SINGING IN NON-ENGLISH].”

Though a native English speaker, 50 took offense and wrote, “The Grammys need to be check about this, Fvcking @badbunnypr bigger than everybody right now and you can’t pay for closed caption. Wtf is this speaking Non-English. 🤨FIX IT ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Others agreed.

“’Speaking NON-English; is NOT ‘insensitive to many,’ it was DISRESPECTFUL to the Hispanic & Latin communities & every other group that speaks a different language. They knew he was performing in Spanish & didn’t care to ensure viewers enjoyed & understood the performance,” one person tweeted.

"Speaking NON-English" is NOT "insensitive to many", it was DISRESPECTFUL to the Hispanic & Latin communities & every other group that speaks a different language. They knew he was performing in Spanish & didn't care to ensure viewers enjoyed & understood the performance. — PowHer House Ent. (@TheePowHerHouse) February 11, 2023

“@RecordingAcad The Speaking Non-speaking Non-English and Singing Non-English is a disgrace towards Puerto Ricans and all Hispanic who choose to sing their song in their native language!!!!!”

Despite this, many were proud of the performance.

“What Bad Bunny brought to the Grammys wasn’t ‘Latino’ culture. It was a very thoughtful display of island Puerto Rican and Dominican cultures. This is Caribbean culture. The ‘ahora todos quieren ser Latinos’ is truly ahora todos quieren ser caribeñes.”