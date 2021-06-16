50 Cent Blasts Trump Ally Roger Stone For Calling Him Out Over Big Meech Support

It is very unlikely that anyone had conservative political consultant Roger Stone and Hip Hop mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson feuding over Big Meech on their “2021 news bingo card.” That is now a reality after Stone slammed 50 in a video posted to the internet on June 15.

“Hey 50 Cent, I got a beef with you,” says Roger Stone in the 29-second clip. “You’re crowing about Big Meech getting a lousy three years knocked off his sentence. The fact is his co-conspirators, his brother and another man who had the exact same sentence, have already been sprung.”

The convicted felon associated with former President Donald Trump went on to tell 50 Cent, “You ripped Big Meech off. You got $150 million from Starz to make a movie about his life and you paid him s### for his life rights. You’re full of s###. Free Big Meech now!”

Earlier this week, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of an AllHipHop article that reported Black Mafia Family co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory had his federal prison sentence reduced from 360 months to 324 months. The G-Unit boss also used the Instagram post to promote the forthcoming Black Mafia Family series on the Starz network.

50 Cent got wind of Roger Stone’s comments and responded to the 68-year-old Republican on Instagram. He wrote, “People just looking for attention, clout chasing c### suckers come in all different colors shapes and sizes these days. 🔥BMF COMING SOON 🚦Green Light Gang.”

Starz’s Black Mafia Family will reportedly star Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris, Abraham “Da’Vinchi” Juste, and Kash Doll. In addition, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. was cast to play his father Big Meech in the drama.

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, and other members of the $270 million drug trafficking organization known as B.M.F. were convicted of various crimes including conspiracy to distribute narcotics and money laundering. Southwest T was released on home confinement in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In 2019, Roger Stone was indicted for obstructing an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election. He was arrested in a highly-publicized pre-dawn FBI raid of his Fort Lauderdale, Florida home.

A jury found Roger Stone guilty of obstruction of a congressional investigation, making false statements to Congress, and tampering with a witness. The self-described “dirty trickster” was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison. However, then-President Donald Trump commuted Stone’s sentence just days before the longtime Trump family advisor was scheduled to report to prison.

Near the end of his one-term presidency, Donald Trump gave Roger Stone, as well as other individuals convicted as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russian interference investigation, a full pardon. The president and his William Barr-led Justice Department were accused of intervening on behalf of Stone and other allies for political reasons.