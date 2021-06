The former B.M.F. boss will be released in 2028.

AllHipHop broke the news that a judge agreed to reduce Black Mafia Family co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s prison sentence. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson celebrated Big Meech coming home three years earlier than expected.

50 Cent posted a screenshot of the AllHipHop headline on his Instagram page. The Queens-bred entertainment mogul wrote in the caption, “YES 😆 Now you know this BMF show is gonna 💣💨Blow everything off the f###### TV, the real s### different! 🚦Green Light Gang.”

The Starz network greenlit a drama series about Big Meech’s Black Mafia Family. 50 Cent (Power, Power Book II: Ghost, For Life) is executive producing the forthcoming program which began filming in Atlanta and Detroit earlier this year.

“I’m gonna raise the bar with this one, good is not good enough. It has to be great!” declared 50 Cent about Black Mafia Family in January. The show’s cast includes Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Russell Hornsby, Steve Harris, and Kash Doll.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. will portray his father Big Meech in Starz’s Black Mafia Family. The younger Flenory revealed he took an acting class to prepare for the role.

“He always wanted me to play him. He always told me he wanted a TV show,” stated Lil Meech about his father. “He wanted me to play him, so yes I’m looking forward to it.”

Lil Meech also said, “My dad’s a very good guy. He’s not like [how] people portray him as a bad guy. He’s always a family provider.”

The drug trafficking network known as the Black Mafia Family was founded in 1989 by Detroit-raised brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. B.M.F. was also connected to Hip Hop artists such as Fabolous, Young Jeezy, and Bleu DaVinci.

Members of B.M.F. were indicted on cocaine distribution conspiracy and other charges in several cities during the mid-to-late 2000s. Big Meech and Southwest T were eventually sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for being identified as the leaders of the illegal narcotics enterprise.

In April 2020, Southwest T was granted the chance to serve his remaining time on house arrest due to the COVID-19 pandemic spreading in penitentiaries. Big Meech’s request for a COVID-related release was denied multiple times.

This week, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson shortened Big Meech’s prison sentence from 360 months to 324 months. Meech was eligible for a sentence reduction because of new sentencing guidelines for drug offenses.