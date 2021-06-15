EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Wins Sentence Reduction; Coming Home Early

Big Meech may have lost some appeals in the past, but he received some good news today – he’s coming home early!

B.M.F. co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory received some great news today (June 14) – his prison sentence has been reduced.

Earlier today, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson agreed to reduce Big Meech’s prison sentence from 360 months to 324 months.

The reduction amounts to a 3-year reduction for Big Meech.

Big Meech was sentenced to a lengthy prison term in September of 2008.

Meech was convicted of running a nationwide Continual Criminal Enterprise, and Conspiracy To Launder Money Instruments which raked in over $270 million in drug proceeds from the late ’90s until the Feds took down B.M.F. in 2007.

In April of 2020, Big Meech, who was sentenced to 30 years, and his brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who received 25 years, filed for compassionate release, citing the risk the coronavirus posed to their health behind bars.

Southwest T was released from his 25-year prison sentence to home confinement, due to his elevated risk of catching the coronavirus. Big Meech tried to use the same argument in vain but a judge and an appeals court denied his request four separate times.

However, today’s sentence reduction Big Meech just received had nothing to do with his request for compassionate release.

Big Meech met the criteria for a sentence reduction USSG amendments 782 and 788, which revised the drug quantity and chemical quantity tables for all drug offenses.

The new sentencing guidelines can be applied to drug cases prior to November 1, 2014, making Meech eligible.

Additionally, Big Meech served nearly 16 years in prison with minimal issues and during that time, he has made some positive changes.

Big Meech has earned his GED, and completed a 24-month special management program, in addition to finishing health awareness, money management, and parenting classes.

He also revealed he wanted to start a new program called “Build More Families” to rebrand B.M.F. and Meech has helped with community events, back-to-school drives, and basketball contests – all from behind the walls.

Big Meech, who is scheduled to be released from Sheridan FCI in Oregon on November 25, 2031, will now be coming home in 2028.

Big Meech’s life story is coming to the small screen on Starz, thanks to 50 Cent, who is producing a drama on the Black Mafia Family, which will co-star Big Meech’s son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory.