50 Cent Bought A Bottle Of Wine That Cost The Same As His Rolls Royce

The rapper shows the cowboys at the rodeo that he is a big spender.

50 Cent has been playing in this wine and spirit market for a minute and now is making his way into the industry’s most elite spaces.

The Queens native and now Texas resident won an auction for a bottle of wine that cost more than one of his luxury cars.

He took to Twitter to share the good news with his fans.

“So, i finally won a bid at the win auction, your a nobody till you win a bid at the wine auction. now i have bottle of wine that cost more than Rolls Royce. 😕i just got excited. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” he wrote.

After moving to Houston, the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper has made sure that everything that he does is “Texas Big” and establish himself as a player in those Lone Star streets.

He spent an undisclosed six figures on a 2022 Top Texas Wine, a 2017 Hye Meadow Winery Boooom Red (Texas High Plains).

According to Houston Culture Map’s Society section, 50 Cent attended the 2022 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner at NRG Center. While he boasted on social media about purchasing a bottle of wine that was more than his Rolls, he was not the biggest spender of the night.

That would go to the following collective: Andrea and Bruce Bryant, John M. Cotterell, Julie, and Alan Kent, and Kristina and Paul Somerville.

Together, they successfully bid on and won a 2017 J. Lohr Vineyards Cuvee PAU Red (Paso Robles) for $250,000 during the 2022 Best of Show auction. This purchase made history as the biggest purchase in the history of the rodeo.

50 is really getting into this cowboy rodeo life!

In 2021, he won the title of Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show in the 2021 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition for his Le Chemin du Roi, Champagne AOC, (NV).

At the time, he could not contain his pride saying, “When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited. I am very proud of this.”