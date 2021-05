50 Cent won a prestigious award at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

It has been less than a week since 50 Cent has announced he is a resident of Texas, and he’s already making business power moves.

The rap star-turned television mogul made an appearance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, rocking a cowboy hat.

But Fif was not there to joke. His champagne brand Le Chemin du Roi was competing in the Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition.

Even 50 Cent was surprised when Le Chemin du Roi came out on top and was named 2021’s Reserve Grand Champion.

It was no small feat, since there were over 2600 entries from 18 different countries, according to representatives for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited,” 50 Cent said of the brand’s victory. “I am very proud of this.”

According to ABC13, a local couple snapped up a bottle of 50’s award-winning champagne for $160,000.

50’s brand also raised $360,000 for charity during the auction portion of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

50 Cent is the owner of Le Chemin du Roi, which stands for “The King’s Path.”

Le Chemin du Roi is made from grapes grown in the finest vineyards in Champagne, France.