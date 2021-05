50 Cent moved to Houston, and he’s working on a brand new crime series about female bosses!

Everything’s bigger in Texas … and it is about to explode at least 50 times bigger.

50 Cent is moving to Houston, TX. The Queens native took to social media to make the big announcement. On Instagram, “I Love NY, but i live in Houston now i’ll explain later. 👈swipe left 🚦Green Light Gang 💣BOOM💥”

His comment section exploded with remarks from all kinds of celebrities, influencers, and fans.

Bro. H. Hasaun Muhammad, Hip-Hop Activist, asked the “In da Club” artist to bring back Six Flags AstroWorld that closed in 2005.

CNN personality Don Lemon took this opportunity to share about the irony of his migration to the Big Apple to Fif’s big move to H-Town. He said, “Wait, im the NY 2 Houston n#### lol. Welcome to H-Town!!! Best food in the world and the people are comforting.”

“Saved by the Bell” and “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez hopped in the comments to celebrate Fif: “Let’s go my man!!!” he gushed.

While Lopez is not from Houston, he does have a ghost restaurant in the city. His name appears on a virtual restaurant called Mario’s Tortas Lopez. The spot features Mexican-style sandwiches and can be exclusively accessed through Grubhub for delivery.

There is no word on why 50 has moved to Space City, but he could be making good on his threat in December of 2020 to flee New York, over President Biden’s proposed tax hikes on the rich.

Or, 50 Cent’s move could be related to some more news he shared in the same post on Instagram, if you swipe right. The rapper has another new series coming to television, thanks to a new deal with Discovery+ and 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television company.

50 is working on a straight-to-series project called “Confessions of a Crime Queen” anthology, which will combine the scripted and documentary genres.

“Confessions of a Crime Queen” will focus on women who became bosses of the underworld, but lost it all. 50 is currently casting for the series, which is due to be released early next year.

Last week, 50 Cent announced he was working on a new series with La La Anthony, and Starz which will focus on the life, and case of Cyntoia Brown, who was accused of murder after she killed a man in self-defense who abused her when she was a prostitute.

Brown was eventually released from prison after shew was pardoned by former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, in August of 2019.

50 Cent is still shooting brand new spin-offs from his “Power” franchise, and he recently wrapped up filming Season 1 of the true-life crime series, “B.M.F.” for Starz.