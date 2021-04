50 Cent, La La Anthony, and Starz will give viewers an in-depth look into the case of Cyntoia Brown.

Rap star 50 Cent continues his furious pace of producing TV shows for the Stars Network with his latest project on the life of Cyntoia Brown.

Fif and La La have teamed up to executive produce a new drama titled “The Case of Cyntoia Brown.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair are working with Santa Sierra, the writer for “Power: Book III,” to bring Brown’s amazing story to Starz.

Cyntoia Brown was being sexually trafficked by a pimp named Kutthroat, when she was just 16-years-old, in the early 2000s. In 2004, Brown murdered a man she was pimped out to for $150 in Nashville, Tennessee named Johnny Allen.

Brown claimed she killed the 43-year-old and self-defense, however, prosecutors declared the man’s death was a robbery gone wrong.

In 2006, Brown was tried as an adult, and convicted of murdering the real estate agent. She was sentenced to 51 years in prison for the murder.

Brown’s case started receiving media coverage with the rise of the #metoo movement and her plight became a national topic, after Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, T.I., Snoop Dogg, and others began calling for her release from prison.

In 2017, Kim Kardashian, who’s currently studying to become a lawyer, went to work, as an advocate for Brown’s release.

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

After the case was scrutinized, former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam decided to pardon Brown and she was released from prison in August of 2019.

Brown’s story is the second auto-biographical drama 50 Cent has turned into a television show.

Fif also found success and critical acclaim by producing the life story of Isaac Wright Jr and turning his story into a hit show for ABC titled “For Life.”

The rap mogul continues to churning out television shows at a mind-numbing pace.

In addition to new spin-offs of his franchise “Power,” 50 Cent just wrapped up shooting Season 1 of the true-life crime series, “B.M.F.,” which will also air on Starz.

Earlier this week, rapper 50 Cent announced he was starring in a new major motion picture, called “Free Agents.”