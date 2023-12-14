50 Cent Breathes New Life Into El Chapo Story With TV Series Following Podcast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is developing an unscripted series to complement his “El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord” podcast.

50 Cent added a new project to his expanding television empire. According to Deadline, the G-Unit boss teamed with BET Media Group to develop a new TV series as a companion piece to his podcast Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord.

Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group and 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television are behind the unscripted series, which is titled The Twins. The show will tell the stories of Margarito and Pedro Flores, who helped bring down the infamous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

50 Cent’s Surviving El Chapo podcast launched in 2022. It was his first show released under the G-Unit Audio banner. The podcast’s second season premiered in October.

The Twins joined 50 Cent’s English and Spanish language crime drama Prey Before You Eat in development. The crime drama reunited 50 Cent with Rubicon Global Media’s Chris Albrecht, who greenlit the Power series when he was the CEO and president of STARZ.

“I am excited to join forces again with Chris,” 50 Cent told Deadline in November. “We have had great success together with the Power universe. I look forward to bringing more premium content to underserved audiences and doing it with my friend Chris makes it that much better.”

50 Cent will be prepared to handle multiple productions in the coming years as he found a home for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana. The city council voted in favor of leasing the Shreveport-owned Millennium Studios to him on Tuesday (December 12).

“I am excited to get started on building a state-of-the-art production facility,” he wrote on Instagram. “Founding my own studio is the next step in my plan to expand G-Unit Film & Television’s output of premium, diverse content across all media and to provide more opportunities for artists, crew members and more jobs within the community.”

50 Cent will take over the facility in 2024.