50 Cent Launches G-Unit Audio With “El Chapo”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent will host and produce a podcast about drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán for the newly launched Lionsgate Sound.

50 Cent is jumping into the podcast business with Lionsgate, the parent company of STARZ.

The rapper-turned-media mogul will host an upcoming podcast about drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. 50 Cent’s latest venture G-Unit Audio will produce the show for the newly established Lionsgate Sound, a podcast production company.

50 Cent and G-Unit Audio’s El Chapo podcast is one of the multiple titles launching under the Lionsgate Sound banner. The podcast division will release shows about iconic characters in TV and film, the FBI’s first kleptocracy department and near-death experiences.

Most of Lionsgate Sound’s shows will be available on a variety of podcast platforms. But the El Chapo series is an exclusive for the iHeartPodcast Network.

Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate subsidiary, is a minority owner of Lionsgate Sound. Pilgrim, under the watch of producer Craig Piligian, will handle the podcast company’s day-to-day operations.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and the other talented creators behind our upcoming shows,” Piligian said. “With our strong lineup out of the gate, we are well-positioned to reach the next generation of consumers.”

50 Cent’s podcast collaboration adds to his already long list of projects for Lionsgate. He currently produces multiple hit shows for STARZ, including several Power spinoffs and BMF.