50 Cent Calls For Removal Of NY Judge Who Threatened To Shoot Black Teens At Party 

50 Cent was appalled by police bodycam footage of a judge threatening to shoot Black teens following a scuffle at a party.

Earlier this week, police bodycam footage of the incident was released following an investigation. Videos show State Supreme Court Justice Erin Gall telling the Black teens to leave the party following a scuffle over uninvited guests.

She tells them, “You’re not going to find your keys. You got to call an Uber and get off the property.” Gall added, “You’re going to get a cop escort home.”

Gall also tried to get cops to arrest the Black teenagers for trespassing. “I’ve done this for a million years,” she said in the video. “I’m a lawyer. I’m a judge. I know this.”

She also says if the teens returned for their keys, “you can shoot them on the property. I’ll shoot them on the property.”

50 Cent Calls For Action

50 Cent was outraged by the judge’s behavior. On Wednesday (July 24) he took to Instagram with a new report featuring body-cam footage of the incident.

“SMH she should be removed,” he captioned the post. “This is bad. Repost this video.”

A judicial watchdog panel ruled Gall should be removed from office. The panel said Gall “repeatedly invoked her judicial office,” while attempting to get the Black teens arrested.

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued its report on Monday (July 22). The report recommended the judge’s dismissal and found Gall “created at least the appearance that she harbored racial bias,” during the incident on July 1, 2022.

“Her wide array of misconduct severely undermined public confidence in the judiciary and in her ability to serve as a fair and impartial judge,” the commission said.

Gall’s attorney, Robert Julian, reportedly vowed to challenge the decision in the Court of Appeals, per CBS News. Meanwhile, Gall is suspended with pay on an annual salary of $232,600.