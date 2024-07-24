50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti Over Rumors He’s Jealous Of Nelly & Ashanti’s Relationship 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent continues to troll Irv Gotti, this time mocking the Murder Inc. Records co-founder over claims he’s jealous of Nelly and Ashanti.

50 Cent refuses to let up on his longtime nemesis, Irv Gotti.

A week after reacting to reports of a woman suing the Murder Inc. Records co-founder for abuse and sexual assault, 50 Cent mocked Irv Gotti over rumors he’s jealous of former signee Ashanti’s relationship with Nelly.

Gotti once suggested he had a romantic relationship with the singer, who is expecting a baby with her fiancé, Nelly. Ashanti denied his claims, and Gotti was ruthlessly trolled after their pregnancy news broke. Netizens revived the memes following the couple’s recent baby shower.

On Tuesday (July 23), 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to share a blog post that claimed Irv Gotti “is so mad” that Nelly got Ashanti pregnant.

“LOL I HAD TO SHARE THIS LMAO,” 50 Cent wrote alongside multiple laughing emojis.

50 Cent Taunts Irv Gotti Over Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Just last week, 50 Cent fired another shot at Irv Gotti in their decades-long feud, posting a report about the lawsuit. He also teased a possible Murder. Inc docuseries.

Oh no,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “In a lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade on July 11, a [woman] accuses 54-year-old Gotti (born Irving Domingo Lorenzo) of sexually assaulting and abusing her on several occasions from 2020 to 2022 in Saint Martin, Miami, and Atlanta. The suit seeks a trial by jury.”

According to Fiddy, the lawsuit will cripple Gotti financially as he’s broke. “(The legal fee’s are gonna break his ass in half, he ain’t got no money),” he added. “Welp that all folks.”

Meanwhile, Irv Gotti has denied the allegations and is considering filing a defamation countersuit. A rep claimed the Jane Doe accuser filed suit “after Mr. Gotti rejected the attempt by this individual to coerce a payment of money from him.”

They added, “The lawsuit contains a single page of ‘facts’ which are unsworn to, sparse by any measure, and which Mr. Gotti categorically denies.”