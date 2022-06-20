50 Cent Calls Out Father’s Day Double Standard: “It’s Not Really A Holiday” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent shared his thoughts on the annual celebration claiming fathers aren’t shown the same love mothers are on their special day.

50 Cent claims fathers are getting the short end of the stick when it’s time to celebrate them. According to the G Unit boss, Father’s Day isn’t “really a holiday” like Mother’s Day is. Instead, it’s a reminder for dads to “go fix some s###.”

While many fathers took to social media to share tributes from their loved ones during the annual celebrations, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to call out the double standard he says exists.

“Listen, listen,” he began. “Father’s Day is a holiday that’s not really a holiday, you know what I’m saying? Like that s### is like… Even by the commercials, look at the commercials! Father’s Day, they’ll show you screwdrivers, muthafuckin’ power tools. Like go fix some s###.”

Furthermore, 50 Cent says advertisers encourage buying extravagant Mother’s Day gifts “because you care,” whereas fathers are reminded of their obligations.

“Like n##### don’t want diamonds? You know what I’m saying?” 50 Cent continued. “Mother’s Day come, n##### is getting flowers, cards, all kinds of s###, right? What the f### they get for Father’s Day? You get a text for Father’s Day! You get a text,” he repeated, “to make sure you still know where you should send your cheque.”

“👀I can’t believe how much i be telling the truth 🤷🏽‍♂️Lol,” Fiddy penned in the caption. “Happy Father’s day.”

50 Cent is father to two sons, 25-year-old Marquise Jackson, with whom he has a strained relationship, and nine-year-old Sire Jackson.