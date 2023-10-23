50 Cent Doubles Down On Joe Biden Criticism, Calls Out President For Beach Vacation 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is calling out Joe Biden for taking vacation amid chaos in the Middle East and uncertainty at Capitol Hill over House speakership.

The President and his wife took some time out over the weekend, heading to his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home. The couple was pictured relaxing on the beach as the conflict continued in the Middle East.

Social media users blasted the President online for escaping the crisis. Among them was 50 Cent, who took to Instagram calling on Joe Biden to return to Washington.

On Saturday (October 21), Fiddy shared a headline from a report about Biden’s vacation that read, “Biden hits the beach with Middle East, Congress in chaos,” adding his reaction in the caption.

“hey Joe get the f### up,” he wrote. “We in trouble man!”

50 Cent Continues To Call Out Joe Biden

A day later 50 Cent shared a report about his reaction to Joe Biden going on vacation amid the crisis. “50 Cent Flames Biden For Vacation With World On The Brink,’ read the headline.

“We got some real s### going on out here Joe,” the G-Unit founder wrote alongside the photo. “What’s the plan to get a tan and chill come on now.”

In an update on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday night (October 22), Biden confirmed he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about humanitarian aid to Palestinians. The two heads of state also discussed the efforts to free the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

“The first two convoys of humanitarian assistance arrived in Gaza yesterday,” Biden wrote. “We affirmed that there will now be a continued flow of this critical aid to Palestinians in need.”

He continued, “I also expressed appreciation for Israel’s support in helping to secure the release of two American hostages, and Prime Minister Netanyahu and I discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages taken by Hamas. We’ll continue to stay in close touch.”