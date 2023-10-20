Feds Bust Dozens Of Black Mafia Family Members; 50 Cent Sees Opportunity

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

BMF continues its illicit operations in St. Louis, leading to a significant crackdown, even as its iconic leaders remain behind bars.

Despite the incarceration of its famed leaders, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, the Black Mafia Family (BMF) remains active and formidable in the criminal underworld.

This week, St. Louis became the epicenter of a massive crackdown, resulting in the arrest of over two dozen individuals linked to the notorious group.

U.S. Attorney Sayler A. Fleming spearheaded the operation, revealing that the individuals faced a myriad of charges, from drug trafficking to intricate financial crimes.

The arrests were the outcome of meticulous collaboration between the U.S. Marshals, federal agents, and local police, all acting on a series of grand jury indictments.

To date, thirty-four individuals have been implicated, with a significant number being charged recently.

Even the DEA was shocked at the size and scale of the latest incarnation of The Black Mafia Family.

“The scale of this Midwest criminal operation is uncommon, so it’s no wonder that it took the combined resources of federal, state and local law enforcement to bring the operation to an end. Protecting our citizens is DEA’s primary goal and the reward is worth the effort,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Davis, head of the Drug Enforcement Administration division that leads DEA investigations in Missouri, Kansas, and Southern Illinois.

Law enforcement’s efforts bore fruit as they managed to seize substantial amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, firearms, and cash during the operation.

The arrestees, as identified in subsequent detention hearings, were either directly affiliated with the BMF or had close associations.

Chad Brown aka JBo, one of the defendants, has been particularly vocal about his association, referring to himself as the “Junior Boss” of the BMF.

His claims, backed by various videos on social media, provide a glimpse into the group’s expansive drug trafficking operations.

However, the BMF’s illicit activities aren’t confined to drug trafficking. Fleming highlighted instances where members were involved in money laundering for the organization.

Some even allegedly exploited the COVID-19 pandemic, securing loans under false pretenses, which were originally intended to aid struggling businesses and employees.

The Flenory brothers, who once led the BMF, had built an empire into an operation that raked in over $250 million that spanned across the U.S., with roots in Detroit.

Their nationwide drug-trafficking ring was their downfall, leading to their imprisonment in 2008.

Their story of ambition, power, and decline caught the attention of the entertainment world, inspiring a series on Starz, executive produced by 50 Cent, who viewed the latest arrests as an opportunity.

“BMF again 🤯ain’t this a b####, J BO story is a spin off I’m a put it on the tube you know the vibes,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

Among those indicted are:

Chad E. “JBo” Brown, 51, charged with bank fraud and using a false document, accused of fraudulently obtaining a PPP loan.

Robert L. Lewis, 45, facing charges for fentanyl distribution and illegal firearm possession.

Robert “Honest” Sims, 40, indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Samir Simpson-Bey, 37, charged with fentanyl distribution.

Jeremy “Welo” Steele, 44, indicted for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Carl Von Garrett, 53, facing charges for money laundering, allegedly laundering nearly $1,000,000 of drug proceeds in 2021.

Tiffany J. “Tiff BMF” Nelson, 42, indicted for money laundering, accused of laundering proceeds from illegal activities.