50 Cent Calls Out Vivica A. Fox For Directing ‘First Lady Of BMF’ Movie 

50 Cent isn’t a fan of the upcoming biopic “First Lady Of BMF,” its title, the exec producer, or his ex-Vivica A. Fox, directing the project.

50 Cent is unhappy with a new biopic that tells the tale of Tonesa Welch, titled The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story.

According to recent reports, the movie will air on BET+ and is directed by Fiddy’s ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox. Judge Greg Mathis and Tressa Azarel Smallwood are executive producing the movie. The real-life Tonesa Welch inspired the character of Markisha Taylor in the 50 Cent series BMF.

However, 50 Cent isn’t a fan of the project, its title, or his ex’s involvement in it. He also can’t grasp why why the reality TV judge is in on the action. On Thursday evening (Mar. 30), the G-Unit honcho took to Instagram to air his grievances, starting with the name of the show. He shared a report about the upcoming biopic and listed his complaints in the caption.

“This should say 263 not BMF,’ he wrote, suggesting Tonesa Welch was the First Lady of the offshoot organization 263 rather than BMF itself. “What the f### is this man ! ☕️🐸 “ he added before moving on to his former girlfriend and Judge Mathis.

“Vivica ugh, So your not gonna ever leave me alone hun? 👀and what the f### is judge Mathis doing in this mix😳I’m done, Im done with all of you ni66as. LOL,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tonesa Welch recently called out the writers of the Starz series for their portrayal of the character she inspired. In the show, Markisha is in a relationship with teenage high schooler Terry Flenory.

“WTF who wrote this part of the Story. [Terry] 17 I’m 26 years my husband a [kingpin] but I’m having sex with a 17 year old who’s supposedly still in high school,” she questioned in an Instagram post last month. “I guess they have Markisha looking like a pedophile.”