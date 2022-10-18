Yung Miami To Guest Star In Season 2 Of 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’ Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

City Girls rapper Yung Miami makes her acting debut in the second season of ‘BMF,’ which premieres on Starz in January 2023.

Yung Miami will make her acting debut in the Starz series BMF when the show returns in January 2023.

The City Girls member confirmed her appearance in the 50 Cent-produced show on Monday (October 17). Yung Miami revealed her character’s name in a Twitter post promoting BMF’s second season.

“MEET DEANNA SEASON 2 #BMF,” She wrote. “Season 2 this January on Starz.”

MEET DEANNA SEASON 2 #BMF

Season 2 this January on Starz @bmfstarz 🥳🥳🥳😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/OIjsipbIVt — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) October 17, 2022

Fellow City Girls member JT celebrated her rap partner’s acting gig on social media.

“OMFGGGGGG MY FAVORITE SHOW MY FAVORITE B#### IM SOOOO PROUD!” she wrote via Twitter. “This is a FLEX!!! Congratulations.”

Yung Miami won’t be the only notable guest star in the second season of BMF. Snoop Dogg, Mo’Nique and Leslie Jones will also appear in the returning series.

BMF premiered on Starz in 2021. The scripted series tells the story of the infamous Black Mafia Family. Demetrius Flenory Jr. portrays his father Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory in the show.

Yung Miami’s venture into acting comes on the heels of her entering the talk show business. The Quality Control rapper’s show Caresha Please debuted in June with Diddy as her first guest. Subsequent episodes featured artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Kevin Gates and Saweetie.