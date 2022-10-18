Yung Miami To Guest Star In Season 2 Of 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’ Series

Yung Miami will make her acting debut in the Starz series BMF when the show returns in January 2023.
The City Girls member confirmed her appearance in the 50 Cent-produced show on Monday (October 17). Yung Miami revealed her character’s name in a Twitter post promoting BMF’s second season.
“MEET DEANNA SEASON 2 #BMF,” She wrote. “Season 2 this January on Starz.”
Fellow City Girls member JT celebrated her rap partner’s acting gig on social media.
“OMFGGGGGG MY FAVORITE SHOW MY FAVORITE B#### IM SOOOO PROUD!” she wrote via Twitter. “This is a FLEX!!! Congratulations.”
Yung Miami won’t be the only notable guest star in the second season of BMF. Snoop Dogg, Mo’Nique and Leslie Jones will also appear in the returning series.
BMF premiered on Starz in 2021. The scripted series tells the story of the infamous Black Mafia Family. Demetrius Flenory Jr. portrays his father Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory in the show.
Yung Miami’s venture into acting comes on the heels of her entering the talk show business. The Quality Control rapper’s show Caresha Please debuted in June with Diddy as her first guest. Subsequent episodes featured artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Kevin Gates and Saweetie.