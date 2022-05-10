50 Cent Fulfills Promise To Mo’Nique, Casts Her As “Goldie” In BMF Season 2 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent lived up to his word and cast Mo’Nique as “Goldie” in the upcoming series of “BMF,” after the actress claimed she was “blackballed.”

50 Cent came through on his promise to cast Mo’Nique in one of his shows after the actress claimed she was “blackballed” by key Hollywood players.

After last month’s warning that he is not “wrapped all the way right,” when it comes to Mo’Nique, the TV Mogul gave her a role in the second series of BMF. 50 shared a video on Instagram on Monday evening, revealing the news and giving fans a glimpse of “Goldie.”

50 Cent Introduces “Goldie”

“My name is Goldie,” said Mo’Nique, while staring directly into the camera. “You know who the f### I am,” she added with a wink.

“Guess who i got in BMF this season 🔥 GOLDIE !,” 50 Cent penned. “I don’t miss,THE UNDER DOG’s BACK ON TOP.@therealmoworldwide.”

The G Unit boss is apparently wasting no time, and Mo’Nique has already begun filming the show. Shortly after making the announcement, 50 Cent posted another picture of his new star posing happily with her new BMF family.

“@eifrivera 🎥 Directing BMF 🔥 it’s lit. GLG🚦GreenLightGang i’m not playing no games,” he warned.

50 Cent has been an advocate of the Maryland native, supporting her publicly while working on her behalf behind the scenes after Mo’Nique accused Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey of blackballing her, preventing her from working in the industry.

He initially hinted that he would cast the actress in one of his productions back in March.

“I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket,” 50 wrote. “We only suppose to cancel s### that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE.”

He also called out Oprah and Tyler Perry, and again teased an upcoming project with Mo’Nique. “I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career,” Fiddy wrote. “This has went on for way to long. So now would be a great time to apologize.” Tellingly he added, “because i’m gonna put her back on. 🤔”

However, just a few weeks later, 50 Cent revealed, “I’m so happy for Mo right now!” after a conversation with Tyler Perry. The two smoothed things over, and the director said he had no issue working with her.