50 Cent wants people to know he is not “wrapped all the way right,” and they should make sure Mo’Nique is good as she re-emerges on the scene.

50 Cent has been stepping up as an advocate for comedian Mo’Nique since seeing her around the Super Bowl.

It seems like his co-sign has made a significant difference in her getting work in Hollywood — and he wants people to know he is not “wrapped all the way right,” and they should make sure she is good as she re-emerges on the scene.

He said that after watching her perform her stand-up, he was in a trance.

For nearly a month, 50 Cent has been on a crusade to get the Oscar-winning actress back in play, tapping his network to join him in pushing her “back on top.”

According to Mo’Nique, over the last 13 years, she has been blackballed by three key players in Hollywood, all connected to her break-out film “Precious.”

Those responsible are allegedly Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey.

Week after week, 50 Cent has dropped clues that he is working behind the scenes to reconcile some burned bridges. Fif said he made some leeway with Tyler Perry, who told him he had no problems working with the Maryland native.

“I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy I decided to work with her. He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with Monique and has even brought her up for things Monique has no idea about. I’m so happy for Mo right now! GLG 🚦GreenLightGang 🎯 She Back”

Two weeks after Tyler Perry waved the white flag, Lee Daniels jumped on board.

News dropped that Daniels will use “The Parkers” star in his upcoming film on Netflix, “Demon House.”

50 Cent wrote, “👀👏👏👏see now @therealmoworldwide is back, all they needed was a little motivation to stop the b#######. Now we are all happy 😉let get back to work. GLG🚦GreenLightGang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

The director also met up with Mo’Nique on Friday night during her comedy show at the St. George Theatre in Staten Island, New York. Daniels publicly apologized for their 13-year feud over Mo’s refusal to promote “Precious.”

As things seem on track, the “Power” Executive Producer said he still has Mo’nique’s back and wants those Hollywood people to take note, even as he celebrates the good fortune prompted by his outreach.

“Mo you know i love you, you know 50 ain’t wrapped all the way right. Tell them crazy n##### we cool. LOL 😆Ok NO PROBLEM WE BACK IN MOTION👏👏👏@bransoncognac @lecheminduroi“