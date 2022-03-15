50 Cent Claims Oprah & Tyler Perry Are Allowing Their Influence To Damage Mo’Nique’s Career

50 Cent announced he is going to “Put Mo’Nique back on,” and demanded that Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry apologize to her.

50 Cent is using his platform to appeal on behalf of actress and comedienne Mo’Nique. Now he’s calling on two of the most powerful players in Black Hollywood to apologize to her.

The entertainment mogul took to Instagram recently hinting that he would be working with her. “I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket,” 50 wrote. “We only suppose to cancel s### that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE.”

Then, on Monday (Mar. 14), 50 Cent appeared to confirm he has something in the works for the embattled star and called for Oprah and Tyler Perry to halt the damage to her career.

50 Cent Demands An Apology

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career,” he penned. “This has went on for way to long. So now would be a great time to apologize.” Tellingly he added, “because i’m gonna put her back on. 🤔”

50 Cent may have seen a clip that circulated recently of Mo’Nique airing out her grievances with Oprah and Tyler Perry during a stand-up set.

“I wasn’t blackballed,” she told the audience. “I was whiteballed by some Black d#### who have no balls.” She then went out to call out Precious director Lee Daniels, Oprah, and Tyler Perry. “You are paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly,” she claimed. “So y’all call suck my dick if I had one,” she concluded.

50 Cent meanwhile remained tight-lipped on his plans for Mo’Nique. However, he may be giving a fellow rapper a part in one of his productions.

He shared a video of YK Osiris talking about Power, saying it would be “crazy’ if he had a role on the show.

“I think it’s time to put your boy in power, man,” YK declared in the video. “I’m getting Power this year. Watch this,” he added.

50 Cent asked his followers, “what y’all think ?” in the caption. “The youngn say he ready,” he added. “I think if he work on acting he can do something.”