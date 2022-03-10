So, is 50 Cent planning on working with a blackballed Mo’Nique? In fact, he leverages social media and makes an appeal on the comedienne’s behalf. Perhaps, a working relationship between these two individuals will prove fruitful.

First of all, considering her lauded body of work, Mo’Nique has earned critical acclaim. In reality, for her sublime portrayal of Mary Jones, in Precious, she wins the 2010 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. As a matter of fact, Fif seems to be completely aware of this.

Recently, the Hollywood exec makes a public appeal for the Queen of Comedy. Through, a series of social media posts, he shares his thoughts. “I went to see @therealmoworldwide stand up show super bowl weekend, states Fif. “oh s###! 🤦‍♂️it was so good, she had my ass in a trance. you gotta go check her out the s### was 🔥”

In fact, two more Instagram posts are used to admire Mo’s accomplishments. Moreover, the entrenched entrepreneur organically understands talent. Then, he even goes on to challenge the public.

Next, a humorous mashup video is followed by a serious caption. Mr. Jackson writes, ” I Gotta get get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel s### that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE.”

Usually, when 50 makes a bold declaration he often follows through. As of yet, there have not been any public responses from Mo’Nique. Hopefully, in the near future these two individuals are able to work together.

Finally, 50 Cent adds the following. “All in Favor of @therealmoworldwide being back on Top,🤨Say make it happen 50 ! STOP F###### AROUND,” reads the emphatic caption.

Above all, any creative endeavors these two may produce will be epic.