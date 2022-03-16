50 Cent Confronts Tyler Perry Over Mo’Nique Blackballing Allegations

50 Cent said he spoke with Tyler Perry to clear the air about the director/screenwriter allegedly blackballing comedian Mo’Nique.

Tyler Perry denied telling anyone in the entertainment industry to not hire Mo’Nique, according to 50 Cent.

After calling out the director and Oprah Winfrey, 50 Cent said he spoke with Perry about Mo’Nique. The G-Unit rapper seemed satisfied with Perry’s explanation, which suggested the Madea creator didn’t blackball Mo’Nique.

“I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy i decided to work with her,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with monique and has even brought her up for things monique has no idea about. I’m so happy for Mo right now ! GLG GreenLightGang She Back.”

Earlier this month, 50 Cent began campaigning to get Mo’Nique opportunities in film and television. This week, he declared he’d “put her back on” while accusing Winfrey and Perry of damaging Mo’Nique’s career.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there [sic] influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has gone on for way to long,” he wrote via Instagram. “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. GLG GreenLighGang I don’t miss!”

50 Cent hasn’t revealed any casting plans for Mo’Nique, but he has plenty of options for her. He currently produces multiple series for Starz, including BMF and three spinoffs in the Power franchise.