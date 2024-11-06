50 Cent Claims Dame Dash “Broke For Real” After Sinking To “New Low” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is poking fun at Dame Dash reacting to the Roc-A-Fella co-founder addressing a recent dental mishap.

50 Cent is continuing his recent back and forth with Dame Dash, trolling the Roc-A-Fella co-founder and claiming he has sunk to a “new low.”

On Tuesday evening (November 5), 50 Cent took to Instagram with a clip of Dash downplaying a recent viral moment where his teeth fell out while on IG Live.

In the video, Dame Dash insisted that he was “praying” people would talk about the mishap because he was dropping jewels while calling out 50 Cent as his teeth fell out.

“The internet talked about it and I was really kinda happy,” he said, adding that he can laugh at himself.

However, 50 Cent used the clip as another excuse to call Dame Dash broke.

“So let me get this straight,” he began. “@Dame dash you was praying your teeth fell out, so people would talk about it. yeah you broke for real, this is a new low ! keep my name out your mouth, and your teeth in ok ? LOL”

He also shared another clip of Dame earlier this summer, discussing his financial situation.

“Somebody asked me how I got so broke. Investing in my dreams,” Dame explained. “You know, when you’re investing in your dreams and you dream big, you’re always gonna be broke…or have a lot of s###. But I don’t have no money for nobody else. That’s what you call broke. But that’s what it is.”

50 Cent captioned the post, “No lies detected what ever you do don’t go out like Dame! LOL.”