50 Cent Claims He Has Ring Camera Footage Of Claressa Shields Cheating On Papoose

Claressa Shields denies 50 Cent’s wild accusations after he said he has Ring camera footage of her cheating on Papoose.

50 Cent just took his beef with Papoose to a whole new level by dragging Claressa Shields into the mix once again.

The Queens rapper posted on social media claiming he’s got Ring camera footage of the boxing champion allegedly cheating on her husband with singer Maserati Budd.

“Very, very handsome hey Papp ask your old lady Claressa if she fvcking Maserati Bud, tell her to be honest because I have the ring camera videos,” 50 Cent said in his post.

50 Cent’s got a track record of actually posting surveillance footage when he’s beefing with people.

Back when he was feuding with Jim Jones, 50 Cent leaked CCTV clips showed Jones allegedly kicking down the doors of his own podcast studio after his lease was supposedly terminated.

That video went viral and proved 50 wasn’t just talking. He had the receipts.

Claressa Shields fired back immediately. The undisputed boxing champion denied the allegations on Twitter, writing “I have reached a new level of stardom @50cent out here lying on my cat…I AM FOR SURE THE GWOAT.”

She wasn’t having any of it and made it clear she wasn’t about to let 50 drag her name through the mud without pushing back.

The whole situation stems from Papoose’s new diss track, “Agent Provocateur,” which dropped this week.

Papoose has been going at 50 hard, and now 50’s responding by bringing Shields into the conversation.

This is part of a bigger wave of rappers taking shots at 50 lately, with T.I., Domani, King Harris and Maino joining in on the action.

50’s been on a tear responding to everybody, and now he’s mixing personal relationships into the battle.

Shields and Papoose have been together for years, and she’s not about to let some Instagram allegations shake that up.

The boxer’s response was quick and direct, which is exactly what you’d expect from someone who’s used to handling pressure in the ring.