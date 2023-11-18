50 Cent Offers Ominous Prediction About Diddy Post Cassie Lawsuit Settlement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent mocked Diddy following the rapid settlement of a lawsuit filed by Cassie Ventura alleging rape and abuse allegations.

50 Cent wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to clown Diddy over the recent settlement of a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

His humor-laced criticism follows a consistent pattern where Fif pokes fun at Diddy, especially in light of serious legal matters.

In this latest episode, Ventura accused Diddy of severe misconduct, including sexual assault and physical abuse. The settlement between the former couple was notably quick, occurring just a day after the lawsuit’s filing.

Ventura’s allegations painted a disturbing picture of her relationship with Diddy. Filed in a Manhattan federal court, the suit alleged a long pattern of control and abuse, beginning soon after Ventura met Diddy in 2005.

She claimed Diddy plied her with drugs, physically assaulted her, and forced her into sexual encounters with male prostitutes, which he allegedly filmed.

The most severe accusation was a claim of rape in 2018. Diddy, through his lawyer, vehemently denied these allegations, countering that Ventura had attempted to extort him for $30 million.

In response to the settlement, 50 Cent sarcastically remarked, “LOL He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks 🦈 saw the blood in the water 🩸and here they come in 5,4,3,2,1 every woman he put his hand on.”

This comment aligns with his ongoing narrative, which includes relentless skepticism and mockery towards Diddy’s legal and personal issues.

Additionally, 50 Cent has been vocal about Diddy’s alleged involvement in the murder of Tupac Shakur.

50 Cent has used social media to repeatedly implicate Diddy, despite Diddy’s claims of innocence.

This ongoing ridicule, typified by humor, reflects 50 Cent’s characteristic approach to public discourse, especially regarding his peers in the music industry.