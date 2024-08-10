EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Wins Again – Defeats Wiretapping Claim

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent scored a victory after a judge tossed a claim that he illegally recorded a conversation in a legal battle over his liquor brand.

50 Cent scored another big win in court this week after a judge booted a $4 million lawsuit accusing the rapper of wiretapping a guy who is accused of stealing from his liquor company, Sire Spirits.

Michael Caruso, who once managed the Wu-Tang Clan, is accused of participating in a scheme to defraud 50 Cent and his liquor company Sire Spirits out of millions of dollars.

However, Caruso tried to file his own lawsuit against Fif, claiming the rap star illegally recorded a conversation at his office and then turned the conversation over to his lawyers who used the tape in depositions and other legal proceedings.

A judge ruled against Caruso claiming he sat on the information too long.

“These claims are time-barred. Caruso has known about the fact of the recording since 2021 and has been on inquiry notice as to who made the recording since that time. It is now 2024. The statute of limitations is two years. Hence, the claim is time-barred,” Judge Melissa A. Crane ruled.

The win is a big deal for 50 Cent.

50 Cent is suing Beam Suntory for at least $6 million, contending Caruso teamed three other people – Gina Caruso (Michael Caruso’s wife) another man named Julious Grant and Mitchell Green, a consultant, to exploit product prices through hidden fees and kickbacks.

The fraud allowed them to pocket millions behind 50 Cent’s back between 2015 and 2020.

Grant allegedly got greedy and started to extort Caruso and Green for more money, and it was at that point that Green decided it was best to meet with 50 Cent’s lawyers, along with a former FBI agent probing the fraud on behalf of Sire Spirits.

During the call, which was organized by Green, while everyone was listening, Caruso admitted to stealing, began weeping and allegedly threatened to commit suicide if Green confessed the scam to 50 Cent.

In a separate case, Green was found guilty and an arbitration panel determined that he must pay more than $6 million to 50 Cent’s company.

Despite the win on the wiretapping portion of the lawsuit, 50 Cent is still fighting with Caruso, who claims he played a crucial role in launching and promoting Sire Spirits’ premium liquor brand starting in 2015.

Caruso claims he was short-changed regarding a promised ownership stake.

The legal wins just keep coming for Fif. Last week, AllHipHop.com broke the news – 50 Cent defeated a former drug kingpin who sued for $1 billion over claims “Power” was based on his life.