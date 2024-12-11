50 Cent Deploys KRS-One To Bash JAY-Z & Diddy With AI Arrest Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent isn’t letting up on JAY-Z and Diddy amid the bombshell lawsuit filed on Sunday implicating Hov in an alleged assault.

50 Cent is having a field day with the latest shocking developments in the Sean “Diddy” Combs scandal after JAY-Z was implicated in a new filing.

The G-Unit founder, who recently revealed how he really feels about his fellow Hip-Hop moguls, has been waging troll warfare against the Bad Boy Records founder for over a year.

He added Hov to the campaign and has been trolling the pair incessantly since a woman accused the Roc Nation boss and Diddy of assaulting her in 2022 when she was 13 years old.

50 Cent took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 10) to repost an AI-assisted video of JAY-Z and 50 Cent getting hauled off by the cops. Adding fuel to the already roaring fire, Fif soundtracked the video with KRS-One’s iconic anti-cop anthem, “Sound of da Police.”

“I want to post this but I’m afraid I’m gonna get shot LOL,” he joked in the caption.

Fans on the comment sections couldn’t get enough of 50’s trolling with one writing, “LMFAOOO if you had your own talk show I’d watch. ” Another crowned him “TROLL OF THE YEAR!!!”

Meanwhile, battle rapper and Wild N’ Out star Charron added, “You can tell 50 has no skeletons in his closet the way he calls out everyone. Real one.”

JAY-Z and Diddy are accused of taking turns raping a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty following the 2000 Video Music Awards. The lawsuit was initially filed in October with Diddy as the sole defendant.

Texas attorney Tony Buzbee filed the amended complaint implicating Hov on Sunday (December 8).

50 Cent Reacts To Reports Of JAY-Z & Diddy Allegations

Without hours, 50 Cent latched onto his target, taunting JAY-Z over his partnership with the NFL. He also mocked him for attending a movie premier with Beyoncé and his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

JAY-Z swiftly and vigorously denied the claims. His attorneys are asking for an expedited hearing and for the Jane Doe accuser’s anonymity to be lifted.