50 Cent Mercilessly Trolls JAY-Z For Attending Premiere Amid Assault Allegations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent went after JAY-Z for attending a movie premier with his family a day after the lawsuit accusing him of assault.

50 Cent is keeping his foot on JAY-Z’s neck following a recent lawsuit accusing the Roc Nation founder and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 MTV VMAs after-party.

On Monday evening (December 9), the G-Unit founder went after Hov for attending a movie premiere. The Roc Nation boss supported wife Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy at a screening of Mufasa: The Lion King, which features the mother and daughter duo.

50 Cent jumped on the opportunity to troll JAY-Z over the allegations, sharing a photo from the premiere featuring the Carter family.

“Jay said they said I rapped [sic] a kid, everybody get dressed we going to see Mufasa LOL,” he captioned the since-deleted post.

50 Cent reacts to Jay-Z attending the premiere of The Lion King: Mufasa with Beyoncé & Blue Ivy 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EJnYKm6PAD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 10, 2024

In an amended complaint filed Sunday (December 8), a woman accused JAY-Z and Diddy of sexually assaulting her in 2000 when she was 13 years old. The Jane Doe accuser initially filed the lawsuit back in October. Without hours, JAY-Z issued a statement staunchly denying the allegations.

Nonetheless, 50 Cent taunted JAY-Z over the lawsuit in an Instagram post Sunday, referencing Hov’s Super Bowl partnership with the NFL.

“Ok I don’t know what’s going on, but are we gonna still have the Super Bowl,” he asked. “I’m just asking for a friend !”

50 Cent Trolls Tina Knowles Over JAY-Z Post

50 Cent also shared a post apparently exposing JAY-Z’s mother-in-law “liking” a post about the lawsuit.

“Damn it man, mom like the Rape accusations,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of another since-deleted post. He then followed up in the comment section, adding, “Maybe she hit the button by accident, I did that before.”

Meanwhile, Tina Knowles denied liking the post, insisting she was hacked.

“As you all know I do not play about my family,” she wrote on Instagram. “So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that is not me!”

Knowles added, “Please stop playing with me !!!! No weapon formed against my family shall prosper.’”